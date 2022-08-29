Ajay Devgn and Tabu wrap their ninth film together ‘Bholaa’

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie Bholaa, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.

Tabu shared the news of the movie’s production wrap in a post on Instagram on Friday alongside a photo with Devgn from the sets. “Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms” the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption. The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De (2019). They will also star together in Drishyam 2.

Bholaa is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay and Runway 34

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia. Devgn is taking on the lead role in the Hindi movie, which is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.