PCB to donate gate proceeds from 1st T20I against England to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that gate earnings from the first T20I against England will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. The match will be played on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 7:30pm (local time). The PCB has urged cricket fans and followers to purchase tickets in big numbers once they are made available online for sale next week to show unity with all those affected by the calamity, help with rehabilitation of the affected population and support the local and federal governments in their relief and rescue operations. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement: “We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which has resulted in havoc and devastation beyond imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless. As cricket unites our proud nation, we stand firmly with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations. As a responsible and caring organisation, the PCB has always stood with its fans and public in tough, challenging and testing times. In this regard, we have decided to donate gate proceeds from the first T20I against England next month to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.” Ramiz added that he encouraged all spectators to participate in this initiative by purchasing tickets for the first T20I and turning up in big numbers so that the PCB could donate a substantial amount to the fund and show solidarity with those affected by the catastrophe.