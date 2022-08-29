Another Budding Crisis

Mother nature is not in a mood to show any kindness to the city of lights because it had only begun to rise again after being battered by the heaviest rain in decades that the curse of killer mosquitos has come-a-knocking. Cases of malaria and dengue have begun to spread rapidly across Karachi as if they were mocking the municipal corporations and their measly attempts at fumigating the surroundings.

How in the world are they expecting a single croak of chemical spray to magically wish away the harmful insect population when stagnant water–the ultimate breeding ground–shines in all its glory? “Ineffective” fumigation drives speak more about the familiar yet highly unhygienic sight of oozing gutters, stinking heaps of garbage and puddles of filthy water than a failing policy. Sadly, it is not just the virus-laden mosquitos trying to hit humans as they struggle to survive. Hospitals are fast filling up with complaints of diarrhoea and cholera.

It is not uncommon for the administration to put a hold on all routine operations in times of extraordinary circumstances. The doom brought upon by the ongoing monsoon season has never been witnessed before and quite expectedly, everyone in the government machinery is overwhelmed with the back-breaking relief and rehabilitation measures.

May it be the wrath of dark clouds or the criminal incompetence of the city lords, the devastating saga is far from over. However, the dreary days should not be used as an excuse to let other crises build up in proportions way beyond the state’s capacity. We saw a similar shifting of priorities during the pandemic when Pakistan followed the footsteps of countries left, right and centre and suspended the national immunisation programme. A disturbing implication of that has been a roaring resurgence of the crippling poliovirus bastion as this year’s 15th case was reported in North Waziristan on Sunday. Now would be the worst possible time to get preoccupied with viral endemic infections by looking past municipal affairs that require neither a lot of political will nor money.

Cleaning drains, removing sewage and scooping up stagnant water are all run-of-the-mill exercises for any city administration even remotely considerate about the well-being of its citizens. Rebuilding roads is a much-needed initiative, but Administrator Murtaza Wahab should also pay heed to the mound of reeking filth right under his nose. After all, people living in Karachi are very much a part of the widely-talked-about responsibility to “serve the city!” *