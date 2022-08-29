Islamabad’s first modern prison to be completed soon

The work on the modern prison in Sector H-16 Islamabad is underway and it would be completed soon, resolving the problem of district administration and Capital police.The project Construction of Model Prison at H-16 Islamabad- was approved by ECNEC on July 20, at a cost of Rs.3.9 billion. More than Rs. 2 billion has been spent so far on the project while an amount of Rs. 350 million has been allocated in Public Sector Development Program this year (PSDP 2022-23), an official source told APP on Sunday.

He said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a six-member committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the prison project and ensure its completion at earliest. Currently, Adiala Jail is housing Islamabad’s share of prisoners as the capital has no jail.

The ICT administration also wants its own jail as it is becoming increasingly problematic for the police to transport prisoners to and from Rawalpindi after court hearings. The Islamabad jail complex is being constructed on 90-acre in Sector H-16 near the motorway. The under-construction jail will house 2,000 prisoners and will be equipped with a 22-bed hospital, a school for the children of the jail staff, a mosque, a library, an auditorium, segregated cells and separate barracks for women and juvenile prisoners.