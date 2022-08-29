Rs 6bn handed over to 255,946 families

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over six billion rupees among 255,946 families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance initiative. The BISP’s partner banks payment centers remained open on Sunday (holiday) for the smooth disbursement of payment to flood affectees in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So far a total amount of Rs6.4 billion has been disbursed among 255,946 flood-affected families under this program. Currently, 38,930 affected families have received Rs984,007,726 in Balochistan; 154,860 families have received Rs3,888,417,506 in Sindh; 20,799 families have received Rs522,441,500 in KP and 41,357 families have received Rs1,039,245,074 in Punjab. The administration of BISP has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in the Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving the payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment. A control room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.