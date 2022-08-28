SCCI conducts seminar on ‘Freelancing, E-Commerce and Start-up Culture’

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with E-Rozgaar Programme, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), held a seminar on ‘Freelancing, E-Commerce and Start-up Culture’. The session was chaired by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Qasim Malik. He encouraged the participants to further enhance their contributions to export remittances of Pakistan. Joint Director Freelancing Wing PITB Ahmad Islam Syan and Sialkot’s renowned entrepreneurs shared their insights on the prevailing E-Commerce trends and opportunities in the fields of data science, mobile application development, machine learning, software engineering and security.