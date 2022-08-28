Punjab, KPK govts from day one helping flood victims: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the Federal government has no other work except to lodge fake FIRs against their opponents. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema while addressing a press conference at the DGPR office said that since the time flood has arrived, the Punjab and the KPK governments from day one are helping the flood affected persons by utilising all their resources on preferential basis.CM Pervaiz Elahi himself visited South Punjab and oversaw the steps being taken to avert the flood damages as well as help the flood affectees.

The CM announced to exempt the payment of Abiana in the calamity hit areas. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema informed that the CM Flood Relief Account has been established adding that the Foreign Minister was seen for the first time in the flood affected areas.The media made the Prime Minister felt ashamed and then he reached the flood affected areas. He said that this incompetent gang has nothing to do except to make a deal and they all have united only to save their theft. Imran Khan did not give them NRO for three years. The Adviser on Information said that the corrupt gang after coming into power did away with their theft cases. The 13 party PDM gang came to know of their political position during the Punjab and Karachi by-elections.

PDM government framed false cases on Imran Khan when it could not compete in the public arena and they had to face humiliation and embarrassment across the globe. He said that the masses have broken the idols of fear and are not willing to accept the imported government at any cost. The absconder Nawaz Sharif is sitting in London while his brother was on foreign tours when the people of Sindh were dying. The incompetent gang has no solution to resolve the problems of the masses. The inflation rate has reached 44 percent and the imported gang is enjoying luxuries. The dacoits instead of providing relief to the masses have started robbing their pockets.

The motive of Shahbaz-Zardari government is to provide relief to the thieves and give miseries to the people.Omar Sarfaraz Cheema informed that Imran Khan is supervising the relief activities in the flood affected areas. We demand to hold transparent elections and the Punjab government will not sit with comfort till the rehabilitation of the last family. Four districts of Punjab were the worst affected by the flood. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema remarked that we did not take any unlawful action against anyone.