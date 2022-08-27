Weekly inflation continues to rise, records at 44.6pc

Inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) continued to climb in the week that ended on August 25, jumping to a record 44.58 per cent year-on-year.

Data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed that the index rose due to higher prices of essential food items – tomatoes, onions, pulses and cooking oil – and fuel. Prior to this, the highest year-on-year weekly inflation figure was 42.3pc, which was recorded for the week ending on Aug 18. The latest data showed that the SPI increased 1.83pc week-on-week. It had risen 3.35pc last week.

The SPI monitors prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week under review, the prices of 23 items increased; seven items saw a decrease in prices while for 21 items they remained unchanged.

Highest year-on-year increase

* Tomatoes: 178.1pc

* Onions: 155.14pc

* High speed diesel: 108.77pc

* Petrol: 94.53pc

* Pulse Masoor: 90.74pc

* Cooking oil (5 litres): 70.61pc

Highest week-on-week increase

* Tomatoes: 43.09pc

* Onions: 41.13pc

* Potatoes: 6.32pc

* Eggs: 3.43pc

* Cigarettes: 2.26pc

* Garlic: 2.23pc

Highest week-on-week decrease

* Pulse Masoor: -1.18pc

* Ghee (1kg): -1pc

* Ghee (2.5kg): -0.82pc

* Bananas: -0.61pc

* Cooking oil (5 litres): -0.51pc

* Sugar: -0.28pc.