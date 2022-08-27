Megan Thee Stallion reviews Super Nintendo World as she enters her gamer era

Megan Thee Stallion recently went to Super Nintendo World, and the excitement in her Tiktok video is infectious. Seriously, I’ve never seen an adult get this excited about a Mario-themed theme park. I can’t help but marvel that one of the most famous rappers in our time is getting this excited about bonking coin blocks in a video game castle. “You can replay Mario Kart in real life. This was some next level shit. Look at me,” Megan narrated as the go-kart ride transitioned into a video of her hitting a yellow block: “Pu-do” This isn’t the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has created Mario-themed content. In her Presssurelicious collaboration with Future, she put out lyrics about the Japanese-Italian plumber: “I’m stomping on hoes so motherfucking hard, I’m knocking out Mario tokens.” It’s worth noting, too, that Megan released a “visualiser” component for her new album that’s rendered entirely in anime just like this. Megan Thee Stallion was in Tokyo and Osaka to perform at the Summer Sonic, one of the biggest music festivals in the country.