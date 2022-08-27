Zoya and Hania share hilarious reel from ‘Mere Humsafar’ set

The latest Instagram reel of ‘Mere Humsafar’ actors Hania Aamir and Zoya Nasir from the set is going viral on social media.

Seems like the ‘Mere Humsafar’ girls are having a gala time on the sets of the top-watched show. After sharing some BTS fun with Rumi, Hala is back with yet another hilarious Instagram reel. The now-viral clip, shared by Zoya Nasir on her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week, sees the co-stars lip-sync a comic script. “Ye meri behen hai (She is my sister),” the ‘Hania’ actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The reel was watched by millions of social users and also received thousands of likes and praise for the duo.

Have a look at what Instagrammers said:

OMGG PLS GIVE US MORE CONTENT

Mere hamsafar

taijaan changing mood in 0.2 secs

Cuteness overloaded

Yeh wali bhen yes karwado Zoya? (I won’t mind her as sister)

Sameen ur role is superb

taayi ji ne btayi hogi aapko ye baat (Taijaan must have told you this)

HAHAHAH two cuties in one frame

Nothing just hala getting roasted irl too

‘Mere Humsafar’ – written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed – features an ensemble supporting cast to lead duo, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

The family play is one of the top-watched shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The massive fanbase of the serial is not limited to Pakistan and is a top trending Pakistani drama in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal. ‘Mere Humsafar’ airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.