5th PGA Inter Club Golf Championship tees off at Lahore Gymkhana today

LAHORE: Twenty-member teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab — Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club — will fight for top honours at historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here on August 27 and 28. The championship is being held under the administrative supervision of Col (r) Asif Mehdi (tournament director), Sarmad Nadeem (convener golf), Col Rustam Ali Chatta (referee), Hamid Asadullah (member) and Aisha Moazzam (member). This is a team event and members of each team comprises of four most capable amateur golf players, four senior amateurs (above 55 years age ), three women amateurs, three boys falling in age bracket 15-18 years, three boys below 15 years and three females in age group of under-21. The secretary of the Punjab Golf Association, Brig(r) Sajid Akram, stated Saturday that this was the 5th PGA Punjab Inter Club Golf Championship and its outstanding feature was that it engaged a mix of top notch golf playing amateurs, highly experienced senior amateurs, competent women and dexterous girls and boys in a highly competitive golfing activity. The winning club team will pocket prize money of Rs 500,000, winners’ trophy and gold medals.

The playing format will be stroke play gross and in the amateur and senior amateur categories the best three gross scores will count. For other categories like women, girls and boys, the best two gross scores will be considered. Noteworthy names appearing in this championship are Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas and Zain ur Rehman (Lahore Garrison Greens), Daniyal Lashari, Jamal Nasir Khan, Hafiz Muhammed Uwais, Khurram Khalid Khan (Defence Raya), Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Ahmed and Sameer Iftikhar (Lahore Gymkhana) and Rao Hassan, Brig Adnan Abbasi, Brig Omer Ejaz and Col Kifayatullah (Rawalpindi Golf Club). Remarkable women fighting it out are Tahira Nazir, Ghazala Yasmin, Suneya Osama, Rimsha Ijaz, Parkha Ijaz, Aisha Moazzam, Sameea Javaid Ali and Laiba Ali Shah.