Bilawal going extra mile

As the flooding has brought massive destruction to Sindh province, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is burning the midnight oil to help the victims of the catastrophe. Reports said PPP chief is personally supervising the flood relief activities. During the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Sindh districts on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto also accompanied him. Speaking during his visit, PM said the Sindh government’s relief efforts were satisfactory and congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking the necessary steps to ensure safety of the flood victims.