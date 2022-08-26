Schools across Sindh to remain closed for another two days

Due to floods and warnings of more heavy rains, all public and private schools across Sindh will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, (August 26-27).

“Government and private educational institutions will remain closed for next two days on Friday and Saturday due to rain emergency,” the notification issued by the provincial department read.

The decision regarding school closure was taken by the Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah due to a rain emergency and rain forecast.

Earlier, the Sindh government previously declared the two-day (Wednesday and Thursday) closure of all institutions and colleges in the province.

Floods bring devastation to Sindh and Balochistan

At least 39 people, including seven who had taken shelter at a mosque in Khairpur, were killed in floods in Sindh. The cumulative death toll of the Sindh and Balochistan provinces has soared past 442.

The latest deaths came as another floodwater wave entered Sindh from Taunsa Barrage to make matters worse for the residents. The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), meanwhile, has issued a warning of ‘very high to exceptionally high flood’ in DG Khan, Nowshera, and East Balochistan Emergency has been declared in all three barrages of Sindh to deal with the impending catastrophe.

Several areas of Sindh are currently inundated including Matiari, Kandhkot, Sanghar and Khairpur as residents look up to the government to provide them with relief.

Dolangi Dam in Qilla Saifullah, two major bridges and several connecting roads including the cargo route near Bab-e-Dosti along the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, were swept away from floods after continuous downpour in districts Qilla Abdulla, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Daki and Harnai.

The Balochistan-Punjab highway remained closed for traffic. Several other roads were also closed for traffic due to flooding.

More areas are expected to come under water as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of flash floods in eastern parts of Balochistan.