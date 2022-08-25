Earth-Like Planet found with deeper Oceans and two Suns

Astronomers have found an Earth-like, bigger planet that could have deeper oceans and two suns.

The discovery was made by an international team of researchers guided by the University of Montreal, using ground-based telescopes and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

The team came up with simulations to show how TOI-1452b is actually an ocean world (30 % of its mass is water). To get a picture of it, imagine that just 1 % of Earth’s mass is made up of the planet’s 70 % water areas.

As per reports, The exoplanet or the Super-Earth is located in a “Goldilocks zone,” where temperatures are neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist.

Astronomers are hopeful that they will study the planet in detail with the James Webb Space Telescope, as TOI-1452 b is just 100 light-years from us, which in astronomical terms is fairly close.