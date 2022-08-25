Watch: Indian Pilot’s announcement In Punjabi-English mix goes viral

Watch: Indian Pilot’s announcement In Punjabi-English mix goes popular: An announcement made by an IndiGo pilot during a flight recently went popular on social media. Despite the fact that announcements are often made in Hindi or English, the captain of the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight surprised everyone on board by making one in a Punjabi-English hybrid.

The IndiGo pilot was seen addressing the crowd in a video that was sent out. The post’s description stated, “Some advice from the captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on aircraft Bangalore to Chandigarh.”

The pilot was first heard speaking in English. During the trip, he claimed, passengers on the left would be able to display their photographic prowess, while those on the right would view Hyderabad.

He then spoke in Punjabi, stating that later, passengers on the left will be able to view Jaipur and those on the right would be able to see Bhopal.

People seated in aisle seats can only turn to the left and right and stare at each other, the pilot said in a humorous way. Passengers were left stunned by this. “What has the student learned? occupy a window seat, “The skipper added humorously.

He continued by mentioning everyone onboard who was in the military, paramilitary, or was a veteran. Until the aircraft landed in Chandigarh, he even asked passengers to keep their masks on and sit still.

“Your belongings are secure. Please stay in your seat until the doors open. Your luggage is quite secure with you “said the pilot.

The flight announcement video has gone viral on the internet since it was uploaded. More than 35,000 people have viewed it, and thousands have liked it.

While one user wrote, “Wow! salute the soldier sailor and his martial lineage,” another said, “Took so many flights to Chandigarh n never got this Captain!!! Kya fayda?” A third added, “excellent! we need more of these jovial addresses. Most don’t bother to listen to the standard mugged-up announcements.” “Superb and beautifully done.. I’d love to be on his flight,” commented fourth.