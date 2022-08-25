Faakhir Mehmood — the veteran superstar and one of the most influential artists

You are a veteran musician and a legendary artist. In what ways have you seen the music scene in Pakistan grow/decline from the time you started out until now?

Pakistani music scene is like a rollercoaster; it continues to go through highs and lows, peaks and valleys at the same time. Strangely, it appears to be growing while at the same time it looks stagnant. Despite producing some great artists and musicians and some fantastic music, sadly it still hasn’t attained the status of an industry which is worrisome. However, all is not lost as we’ve come a long way from where we started out. Over the period of time, music as a vocation/career is not looked down upon anymore in our country.

Do you set goals or live each day as it comes?

I have always wished to be a more disciplined person, moody/temperamental as I am. I live each day as it comes, though I do set short term goals but I’ve never planned for let’s say 10 years which is not how it should have been.

You are the proud recipient of many distinguished awards for example, the Pride of Performance. What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

Making music itself is a very fulfilling exercise; getting recognised or being appreciated works like oxygen for any artist which in turn encourages her or him to work even harder in the quest for bigger and better things.

Over the years, who has been your biggest cheerleader?

My late mother used to be the biggest fan of my music. She was the one who encouraged me to pursue music when others were not so supportive. I miss her so much.

You are a social worker, humanitarian and a philanthropist as well. Which cause do you feel the most strongly about?

I feel imparting high quality education to our children/youth and population control are two extremely important areas that need our attention.

What are you currently working on?

At present, I am working on incorporating some crazy concepts and lyrics in my music which may shock both my admirers and critics but I don’t really care at this point in my life. Gone are the days of playing safe.

Your songs “Mahi ve,” “Dilruba” and “Jiya na jae,” are some of our most favourite. Which are some of yours?

My personal favourites out of my compositions are “Kash hum juda na hotay” and Melody Part I composed for Momina Mustehsan in “Afreen afreen.”

You have performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Tell us about that experience.

Royal Albert hall performance – that was a crazy phase in my life. I remember arriving in London in the afternoon for that gig and I left the same night after the gig to catch another show. It was a great audience and a memorable show.