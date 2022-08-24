Netizens are in awe of Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan after a recent video of theirs went viral on social media. The Rog singer is heard stating “Mein to Teesri laine Ke Liye Bhi Tyar Hun” as Sarah Khan and her daughter Alyana Falak are seen in the video shopping in a clothing store.

When the singer mentioned that he had no money, Sarah reprimanded Falak, reminding him that he had two duties at home. This conversation began in the store.

Without any hesitation, Falak declared that he is also willing to take on the third duty. Sarah burst out laughing at the remark.

If Sarah’s endearing response indicated that a new child is on the way, fans wondered.

Netizens are in love with the conversation between the couple and reacting to Falak’s statement as couple goals.

The duo has been appreciated numerous times by their fans before also for the love the couple express towards each other.

The journey both of them have been on is a topic of interest for the audience. Sarah Khan being one of the prominent celebrity faces of Pakistan worked in numerous television shows of Pakistan like Raqs-e-bismil, Sabaat, Belapur ki Dayan, Kitni Girhein Baki Hein is asked about her married life frequently so her husband, the eminent singer and song writer, Falak Shabir who came into light by getting popularity on his song ‘Rog’ spilled the tea on how they both met and got married.

Since, their wedding, the couple has been the trending in hot topics for their love and flowers that Falak gives to Sarah every day and the continues teasing as well.