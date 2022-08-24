Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in Mohsin Naveed Ranjha ensemble

A few weeks ago, a picture of ace Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha rubbing shoulders with Bollywood’s Sara Ali Khan surfaced on the Internet. Hoping for a possible collaboration in the works, users began speculating if Ranjha would be working his magic on the Kedarnath actor anytime soon. And now, their questions have been answered.

On Monday, the popular designer took to Instagram to share the vision that Khan looked in his heavily embroidered mehendi green bridal dress with gold embellishments. “The Nawabzadi of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan graces the pages of Khush Magazine wearing our signature MNR ensemble bewitching us with her regal charm,” read the caption.

Khan also shared photos from the shoot on her Instagram, wearing a dress by Indian designer Shyamal & Bhumika alongside the dress designed by Ranjha. Not just the Lahore-based fashion designer, Khan’s stylist for the look was also Pakistan’s Zahra Sarfraz.

Ranjha’s creations are known for their traditional design rooted in Eastern heritage, intricate craftsmanship, and bold colour palettes. Due to his unique ideas and tremendous skill, Ranjha has many big collaborations to his credit. From the likes of Mahira Khan, Sonya Hussyn, to Maya Ali, many have been his muse. Even Atif Aslam and Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Huma Qureshi have donned his attires.

Ranjha’s work gained global recognition after British-Pakistani star Tan France wore one of his designs to the British Fashion Awards in 2021. Ranjha is also accredited with designing outfits for a few members of the local award-winning movie Joyland that walked the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Most recently, one of his bridal outfits was featured on Ms Marvel, bringing his designs to the screens of Disney+.