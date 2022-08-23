House of the Dragon Blazes New Records. The fans get their hopes up once again as the long-awaited House of the Dragon premiered on Sunday. House of the dragon accounts the historical story of the Targaryen dynasty. This is after the much awaited season finale disappointed them back in 2019.

According to sources, the premiere of the show much looked forward to drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television along with the HBO Max streaming platform. According to HBO this is the largest audience for any new original series in the history of the network. The series is based on a time 200 years before HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The Targaryens had control of the Iron Throne, the seven kingdoms and Westeros all about three centuries before the plot of GOT.

During this time King Viserys who was known for his balanced and gallant personality took the rather unheard of decision. He ended up announcing his daughter Rhaenyra as his successor, despite the fact that the multiple potential male successors in line and that there had never been a female ruler in history.

A civil war started on grounds of unquenchable thirst of power in the house of Targaryen. A supposed end put to the clan and its dragons, however as the audience already know Daenerys Targaryen gifted three dragons in Game of Thrones.

A welcomingly characteristic familiarity sets in with the twists and turns. The jolting bloodbaths which keep you hooked to the edge of your seat. The Iron throne sits majestic and prestigious in the Red Keep in King’s Landing.

The backdrop to the story is provided by Cornwall and Derbyshire in England along with Caceres, Spain. Some other locations include the fortress of Monsanto in Portugal and Los Angeles.

The co-producer of House of the Dragon, Martin worked with scriptwriter Ryan Condal on the new series. Miguel Sapochnik, a Game of Thrones veteran, directed the episodes.

The new and exciting series stars some quite reputable actors. They are more uncommonly labelling at series junkies which makes their presence that much more interesting. Matt Smith, a prominent figure in Doctor Who took up the role of Daemon Targaryen. He is also famous for playing the role of a young Prince Phillip in the Netflix series The Crown.

Emma D’Arcy played the rather significant role of Rhaenyra. The 30-year-Old identifies as non-binary and has also appeared in British mini-series.

George R R Martin further boosted the audience into looking forward to what was coming. He said that he has seen all ten episodes now and he loves what he has seen. As he said, “cast and crew have done some magnificent work.”

He added, “House of the Dragon is all I hope it would be; dark, powerful, visceral, disturbing, stunning to look at, peopled with complex and very human characters brought to life by some truly amazing actors”.

The fans were simply unable to contain their excitement as House of the Dragons rose to becoming the trending topic for the day. They reminisced old times and felt as if they have been transported to the times of the seven kingdoms they held much dear, or perhaps the future to be more accurate.