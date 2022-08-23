Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of pop’. Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson did not take Rolling Stone’s latest label of ‘The New King of Pop’ for Harry Styles quite well.

Taj shared the magazine’s title featuring the former One Direction band member with the label, “How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame,” on Twitter.

The legendary singer and performer’s relative slammed the media outlet, writing, “There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did.”

“Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired,” he added while clarifying that he has no hard feelings towards the Watermelon Sugar hit-maker, “No disrespect to @Harry_Styles.”

“He’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title,” Jackson continued.

Further clarifying his stance, Jackson shared a fan tweet that said, “This isn’t about Harry styles. It’s about rolling stone constantly disrespecting Michael Jackson and we are tired.”

Likely, The tweets left the social media users divided as some sided with Taj. Others were of the opinion that Thriller singer’s time as the “King of Pop” is over.

“There is only one King of Pop and no offence intend to Harry Styles. But he’s not in the same league or universe as Michael Jackson,” one user shared.

“Harry is like every other pop star….. a Michael Jackson wannabe that will NEVER be anywhere near as good or as talented as the REAL King of Pop,” the tweet added.

Another Michael’s fan chimed in, “Your uncle worked way too hard for this,” as one added, “I’m a huge harry styles fan but no. He is not the new king of pop. There is no new king of pop.”

One user, however, disagreed, “That’s not how kings or monarchs work. MJ may have been the greatest king of all time, he may be the best king ever, but new kings can and will exist after him (even if they do pale in comparison).”

“No new songs in over a decade. No #1 hits in nearly 2, his reign as king is over,” the statement added.