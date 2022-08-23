Kangana Ranaut’s uproar on Filmfare nomination despite her boycott: Bollywood’s controversial star, Kangana Ranaut, has recently claimed that she was nominated for the best actor award by Filmfare magazine for the movie she did name, Thalaivii.

She alleged that she will sue the magazine for repeatedly phoning her despite the fact that the actress had been boycotting Filmfare since 2013 as a result of their immoral and unethical behavior.

Taking to Instagram she said: “I have banned unlawful, corrupt and totally unfair practices like Filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii. I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me… it is beneath my dignity, work ethic, and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, this is why I have decided to sue Filmfare… thanks.”

The celebrity also shared a story from 2013 when she decided not to go to Filmfare anymore.

Kangana Ranaut’s uproar on Filmfare nomination despite her boycott

Kangana wrote: “Back in 2013 Filmfare clearly told me that if I don’t attend their award show or dance on the stage I won’t get awards and I made it clear to them back in 2013 that I will never attend anything which is morally deprived and unethical so when they know I won’t attend and as a policy, they won’t give awards to those who don’t attend so why nominations? What is the purpose of nominations? Making desperate blackmailing calls to attend the awards after being pitted against mediocre work… what is the purpose of all this.”

She skipped the award ceremony on the grounds that Filmfare does not present awards until the winner attends the event or takes part in the on-stage dance.

The magazine, on the other hand, refuted all of the allegations and issued a strong legal warning in response to the actress’s fabricated claims. The Filmfare Awards also remove Kangana Ranaut’s name from the list of nominees.