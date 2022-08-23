Carter movie review: Netflix’s crazy Korean action film is ambitious, but aggressively stupid

Carter movie review: Starring Joo Won as an amnesiac spy, Netflix’s Korean action film is nearly unwatchable because of director Jung Byung-gil’s dizzying visual style. Shattering both your low expectations and will to live, Netflix’s Carter is an action film so ridiculous that you’ll often wish that you were among the scores of faceless villains whose heads are smashed to a pulp by the film’s protagonist. A quick and cartoonish death, at least, would mean that you wouldn’t have to endure another minute of this interminably torturous experience.