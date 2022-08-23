Floods bring devastation to Sindh and Balochistan

At least 39 people, including seven who had taken shelter at a mosque in Khairpur, were killed in floods in Sindh on Monday, a private TV reported on Monday. The cumulative death toll of the Sindh and Balochistan provinces has soared past 442.

The latest deaths came as another floodwater wave entered Sindh from Taunsa Barrage to make matters worse for the residents. The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), meanwhile, has issued a warning of ‘very high to exceptionally high flood’ in DG Khan, Nowshera, and East Balochistan Emergency has been declared in all three barrages of Sindh to deal with the impending catastrophe.

At least seven people were killed and 100 injured when the roof of a mosque caved in on those taking shelter from a heavy downpour in Khairpur near Ahmedpur on Monday. Those trapped under the debris were pulled out by the locals. Similarly, roof collapse incidents also claimed the life of a woman and two girls in Dadu, and three children in Jacobabad.

In another tragic incident, those taking refuge from the heavy downpour were trapped when the roof of a railway warehouse toppled on them in Larkana claiming lives of at least three people and injuring five others. Moreover, a mother and her four children passed away in a village near Shikarpur when the roof of their house caved in.

Several areas of Sindh are currently inundated including Matiari, Kandhkot, Sanghar and Khairpur as residents look up to the government to provide them with relief.

Sindh chief minister also visited the flood-inflicted region of Sukkur. The area residents blocked the path of his vehicle and coerced the CM to deboard to address their issues. After hearing complaints, CM Murad Ali Shah ordered the deputy commissioner to immediately provide relief to the flood victims and rehabilitate them. People also protested in Khairpur at Luqman Phatak to demand the de-watering of their homes and commercial areas. Some protestors even blocked traffic on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot and burnt tires in hopes that authorities would pay heed to their miseries and provide quick relief.

Balochistan government on Monday announced to close schools in Balochistan as incessant rains continue to cause destruction, killing nine more people across the province. The total rain death toll in Balochistan has now climbed to 225 after the recent deaths.

A notification issued by the Balochistan education department stated that all government and private educational institutes will remain closed from August 22 (today) to August 27.

Dolangi Dam in Qilla Saifullah, two major bridges and several connecting roads including the cargo route near Bab-e-Dosti along the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, were swept away from floods after continuous downpour in districts Qilla Abdulla, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Daki and Harnai.

The Balochistan-Punjab highway remained closed for traffic for the fifth consecutive day. Several other roads were also closed for traffic due to flooding.

Meanwhile, numerous houses collapsed, Bostan area of Pishin was inundated and a first-degree flood flowed under the Bibi Nani bridge in Machh. Flood water entered the 220KV grid station in Dera Murad Jamali, causing a cut in power supply in the adjoining areas.

More areas are expected to come under water as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a fresh warning of flash floods in eastern parts of Balochistan, APP reported. According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division has forecast moderate flash flooding in the rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan and subsequent heavy flooding during the next 24 hours.

The advisory also forecast “medium to high-level flooding” in Kabul River at Nowshera and Indus River till today (Monday).