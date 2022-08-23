Cabinet approves Qatar-Pakistan Army security agreement

The federal cabinet on Monday approved the agreement between Qatar and the Pakistan Army for the security of FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in the Gulf state later this year, a private TV channel reported.

Doha had sought Pakistan Army’s assistance for the security of the mega football event starting from November 20.

The development came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for his maiden visit to Qatar Tuesday on the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. This will be the premier’s first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of his cabinet. During the two-day visit, PM Shehbaz will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

While in Doha, the PM will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. He will visit ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha, where he will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the FIFA World Cup. Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues.