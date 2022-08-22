Popular folksinger Wahab Ali Bugti from Coke studio is left homeless after the recent flash floods in Baluchistan.

The poor condition of Wahab Bugti and his family have left netizens heartbroken and emotional. Many came out in support of the singer on social media after learning that his house got washed away in the floods.

A social media user tweeted, “Wahab Bugti who rose to fame after singing “Kana Yaari” in coke studio has been living without a roof over his head for days. His mud house was washed away due to floods in Balochistan. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309. Please help if you can.”

Activist and speaker Muniba Mazari also showed concern. “So heartbreaking! This is brother Wahab Bugti & this is what he’s going through right now. Allah Rehm!” she tweeted.

Many social media users have also urged Coke Studio to take it upon themselves to lead the evacuation efforts for Bugti and his family.