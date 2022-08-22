Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new snaps of her baby Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet insight into her new stage of life as a mother after welcoming baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas in January via surrogacy.

Taking to her Instagram today, the White Tiger diva blessed the feed of her fans and followers as she shared new cute snaps with her baby girl.

Enjoying the weekend at Los Angeles home, PeeCee shared snaps with Malti while relaxing by the poolside.

As Priyanka did not reveal Malti’s face, she left fans in awe as the mother-daughter duo wore a matching outfit in the picture.

In the second close-up shot, the Baywatch starlet was seen smiling at Malti, who had her feet on the actor’s face.

In the photo, Malti was also seen wearing a black thread around her ankle. Sharing the snaps, the Quantico star penned a heartfelt caption, “Love like no other (red heart icon).”

The post quickly received a large number of likes. The adorable photos received a lot of attention from admirers and fellow celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, and Sonali Bendre.

Priyanka will be next seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.