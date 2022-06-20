Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas first father’s day enthusiastically

This Father’s Day must be extra special for the new parents, especially since their daughter spent more than 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

On father’s day, Priyanka Chopra posts a touching photo of her husband, Nick Jonas, and her daughter, Malti Marie, on Instagram, in which she buys matching sneakers for the daughter and father.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day, my love, to watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy… what an amazing day to come back home,” Priyanka wrote in a sweet note accompanied by a photo.