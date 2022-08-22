YouTuber Jameel Farooqui arrested over false allegations against Islamabad police

According to the Islamabad Police, Jameel Farooqui a YouTuber and social media activist was arrested on Monday for making false accusations against the Islamabad Police about the alleged torture of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

A statement issued by the capital city police stated that Farooqui was held in Karachi in a case filed against him at the Ramna Police Station, Islamabad.

In his vlog, Farooqui allegedly falsely claimed that the Islamabad Police had abused Gill both physically and sexually.

The Islamabad Police had indicated that action will be taken against all those making provocative, fabricated and false allegations against the force.

Earlier on August 9, the Islamabad police arrested PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill inside the boundaries of the Banigala.

According to sources, the Islamabad police have filed a complaint against Gill for making disparaging remarks against sensitive state institutions.

He was apprehended outside Imran Khan’s apartment in the federal capital’s Banigala Chowk.

After taking the PTI leader into custody, the Islamabad police moved him to an unidentified location.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI leader tried to create hatred in the Pakistan Army the day prior while speaking on a private TV channel.

Gill had threatened top bureaucrats and used derogatory language toward the media. The PTI leader had been involved in personal attacks and making below-the-belt remarks against his political opponents.

Immediately after the news was reported, the ex-premier took to Twitter and said that “this is an abduction, not an arrest”.

“Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies,” he said.