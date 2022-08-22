First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for Covid: W.House

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will come out of isolation Sunday, the White House said. The 71-year-old wife of President Joe Biden tested positive on August 16, nearly two weeks after her husband contracted the virus for a second time. She is double vaccinated and twice boosted, and experienced mild symptoms. She was prescribed a course of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. Jill Biden had tested positive while on holiday in South Carolina, where she stayed at a private residence.