The looming era of PTI

Carl Schmitt (1888-1985) is famous for being critical on liberalism, political specificity and above all, his analytic dissertation between friend/enemy. ‘Tell me who your enemy is and I will tell you who you are,’ his sharp comment defines how PTI made itself relevant to the people with its narrative.

Challenging the establishment and institutions in every way possible, he built a persona of a fighter. One example is the manner in which PTI responded to the FIA notice sent to him in the foreign funding case. “I am neither answerable to you nor obliged to provide information,” PTI chief wrote in his reply to the agency, threatening to take legal action if they don’t withdraw the notice within two days. [Newspaper, August 17, 2022] He built a narrative that was anti-American, he built a narrative that played the religious card. Borrowing from a news report of Daily Times, Imran criticized the coalition government, saying a group of thieves had been brought into power through the US conspiracy. The ex-premier said the country was under the rule of ‘Yazidiyat’, as a cabal of crooks was in power. In a tweet, the former premier asked if people would not come out against it, as Kufis did despite knowing Holy Prophet’s (PHUB) grandson was on the right path. “Rule by a cabal of crooks and their handlers brought to power through US regime change conspiracy. Will our people bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge? On August 13, our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa, I will announce our plan to counter this fascism,” he said in a tweet. [AUGUST 8, 2022]

A few interesting aspects that need attention in PTI’s ascent to popularity need close examination. First, the young voters of today have not seen ZAB, in many cases, their memories of Benazir Shaheed are hazy at best. Panama Leaks on the other hand destroyed the credibility of Sharif Brothers. PPP has a better chance of doing well in elections with Bilawal Bhutto solely at helm sans Zardari who may continue working unofficially in the background. PML N does not stand a good chance in face of the storm of rising inflation and energy/petroleum prices under their current government.

Second, the traditional parties including all, majorly PPP and PML-N ignored the communication habits of the huge influx of new voters entering age of 18. These new and young voters do not read newspapers and are not influenced if at all, by TV anchors and their leanings. These young voters watch Tik-Tok, they are on Facebook and Twitter, not to forget Instagram. Everyone has a mobile phone. PTI used the social media forum brilliantly. In spite of the host of campaigns launched against Khan on mainstream media, they failed.

Third, the new and young voters usually do not process news. They do not research. One example is claim to PTI’s free food for poor, health card etc. They do not question source of funding for these schemes. They do not pay heed to the fact that loans taken during the near 4 years of governance of PTI is more than any and all taken since inception of Pakistan.

They are not interested to know that this money has to be returned to lending institutions with interest and that any public service scheme has to be self-sustaining.

Fourth, the young voter thrives on popular slogans, not facts.

The net outcome of the above is a tide of popularity for PTI. That tide is rising and if tried to stop, will create havoc in an already polarized society. Above all, we must think for long term betterment of Pakistan. So let there be elections.

Let PTI come. Let them try and handle the chaos. If they fail, they bury themselves. The tide will recede as fast as it came in. If they succeed, Pakistan will stand to gain. In both situations it is a win-win situation for Pakistan.

The writer is a lawyer, academic and political analyst. She has authored a book titled ‘A Comparative Analysis of Media & Media Laws in Pakistan.’ She can be contacted at: yasmeenali62@gmail.com and tweets at @yasmeen_9.