Sindh receives exceptional monsoon rains: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh has received exceptional monsoon rains this season and infrastructure in cities and standing crops in rural areas of the province severely damaged. In a statement on Friday, he said that Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Malir, Umarkot, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sajawal were worst affected areas in current spell of monsoon. The minister said that relief and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas and Sindh cabinet members are monitoring all the relief activities. He added that PDMA has dispatched tents, rations and water dewatering machines to the affected areas.

He has said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh, the Sindh government has released Rs. 0.3 million to each Deputy commissioner of all the affected districts for relief operations. He said that district administrations have been directed to provide alternate accommodation to affected families in government schools . He said that the Sindh government will compansate the loss of lives and property due to rains and this regard Chief Minister Sindh has sought data of damages from all the divisional commissioners . He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh has also directed Health and Local Government Departments to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of gastroenteritis, malaria and dengue. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that financial assistance will also be provided to the affected families under the Benazir Income Support Program.