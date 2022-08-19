CM enhances financial assistance for flood-damaged concrete homes to Rs 400,000: DG PDMA

MULTAN: Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Fareed said on Friday that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi enhanced financial assistance for flood-damaged concrete homes from Rs 100,000 to 400,000 while the financial assistance for damaged mud houses was set at Rs 200,000.

DG PDMA said this during a visit to flood hit areas along with Commissioner D.G Khan Usman Anwar in the district. AC Shakaib Sarwar, District Emergency Officer Dr. Nayyar Alam and other official accompanied them.

The commissioner said a fourth spell of rain was expected in DG Khan division from August 25 and advised people to shift to safer places to avoid the trouble. The officials visited flood hit areas including Basti Wadani, Lohar Wala, and others where they witnessed rescue and relief operations and met with the affected people. The commissioner said that in time announcements had been made by the administration to warn people about the danger with advice to shift to safer, higher places.

He promised that government would reach out to every individual and shift them to their homes and rebuilt infrastructure and their homes once the water was receded and damaged road network was restored.

The DG PDMA said the financial assistance for damaged Katcha homes was a new development signifying government’s commitment to extend help to the affected communities to the maximum level. He said, PDMA would continue to provide assistance to the people.

The flood affected people said they were getting three meals a day, shelter and transport for shifting to safer places. They said that Basti Wadoor witnessed the biggest flood wave that submerged areas including Basti Wadani, Gad Pur, Lohar Wala, Shahani, Ganman Wala, Jeewan Jindani, Basti Malanga, Basti Gull Muhammad Chandia, Basti Durhatta, Basti Hamdani and others.