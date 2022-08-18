Expert reveals the vitamins and supplements that gamers should be taking

According to reports, the average gamer spends almost nine hours a week gaming. Therefore, gamers can be more susceptible to various health risks and vitamin deficiencies such as joint pain from holding gaming controllers, or a lack of vitamin D from spending time indoors gaming. Gaming experts at SolitaireBliss have compiled a list of the benefits that avid gamers could see from taking vitamins and supplements which can lead to heightened performance levels and remain at the top of the leader board, all whilst staying safe and healthy.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF TAKING VITAMINS FOR GAMERS? — taking the correct vitamins can not only be highly beneficial to a gamer’s mental state, but they can also help to increase concentration and give a boost of energy after spending a long time looking at a screen. There are numerous benefits to taking the right vitamins such as improvements in energy levels, increased strength of hand-eye coordination and prolonged concentration levels. Vitamins are especially ideal for gamers who require an energy boost but do not want the slump or after lag experienced after drinking energy drinks or caffeinated substances.

WHAT VITAMINS SHOULD GAMERS TAKE? — while there are incredible benefits of being a gamer whether it be professional or just for fun, it is essential not to neglect and ignore issues that might arise. Below is a list of common problems which gamers tend to experience and suggestions of vitamins which could help to combat the issue:

Lack of sunlight – gamers spend most of their time inside when gaming, which means there is a lack of natural sunlight reaching the body and although sitting by a window may allow in some rays, it doesn’t allow the body to get the sunlight that it craves. Vitamin D, otherwise known as ‘the sunshine vitamin’, helps to strengthen bones and muscles, allowing longevity in gaming, alongside helping to optimise concentration levels. As an added bonus, it is also fantastic for joint pain, another common issue for gamers using handheld controllers for hours at a time. Tiredness – lack of sleep is a common mistreatment of the body, and whilst the determination of gamers is key for good results, staying up all night to continue gaming can lead to extreme tiredness. Sleep deprivation can lead to slower reaction times, confusion, and reduced hand-eye coordination, which is why getting the right amount of sleep is important. Although it is easy to suggest getting more sleep, it is common for gamers to find it hard to switch off their brains and drift off to sleep, which is why taking certain vitamins and supplements can help aid this problem. Melatonin is produced by the body to sends signals to the brain when it’s time to sleep – which is why melatonin supplements are fantastic for reducing the time it takes to fall asleep.