Asia Cup: Tickets for India-Pakistan cricket match on sale

Anticipating an “extremely high demand”, the ticketing platform has set up a first come, first served purchase policy.

This means fans have to get in an online queue, depending on when they login to the website.

The first batch of tickets for the match between the sporting rivals got sold out in under three hours on Monday. Several fans waited for hours in vain to get a ticket.

Some people are trying to make a quick buck by reselling the tickets on classifieds websites.

Platinum List has warned that tickets from resellers are automatically cancelled. Reselling tickets is illegal according to government regulations, the platform said on its website.

“Customers are advised not to purchase Platinumlist-branded tickets resold through so-called secondary ticketing websites or online selling sites as it is possible the ticket may not be valid for entry or will be cancelled.”