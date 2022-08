PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said the federal government’s debt under PML-N rule has risen to Rs 4 trillion in just four months.

“Central govt debt has risen by more than Rs 4000 billion in just 4 months. Highest rate of rise ever. But no headlines in papers that used to make a living sensationalising numbers during PTI’s time. Thats the power of advertising,” he said in a tweet.