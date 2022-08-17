Blue World City organizes grand celebrations for 75th Independence Day

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, Blue World City organized flag hosting ceremonies in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir and CEO, Chaudhry Nadeem Ejaz hoisted the national flag in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and congratulated the nation on 75 years of freedom. At the same time, flag hosting ceremony and a two-day Family Gala was organized at Blue Town with Smart Features in Lahore where the senior management of Blue World City, Blue Town and a promising strength of families attended the event. The Family Gala featured jumping castles, food stalls, juggling exhibition, magic and fire show which ensured the enjoyment of all the participants including the kids.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Blue World City Saad Nazir said that the Independence Day preaches unity to all Pakistanis. The country boasts an army and population that is ready to sacrifice themselves in the way of Allah. This day also teaches us to achieve freedom from submission to our egos. Let us resolve to progress the spirit of freedom by following the essence of Pakistan’s meaning – La Ilaha Illallah, and to contribute towards the prosperity of this nation to the best of our abilities.

CEO Blue World City, Chaudhry Nadeem Ejaz remarked that it is imperative for us to realize our national duty on Independence Day. To make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous nation, time demands us to put our best in the fields of education, health, socio-economic development, sports, tourism, culture, science and technology.