Pak vs Ned: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first

Sports Desk

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands in the first ODI.

The match is taking place under the lights of the Voetbalvereeniging Cricket Stadium in Rotterdam.

The Dutch and Pakistanis have a friendly rivalry in the sport of field hockey, even though cricket is not what unites these two countries. Possibly the two most prosperous groups in the sport. If anything, the Pakistani supporters in Rotterdam will be familiar with the Dutch team’s resolve and tenacity.

Pakistan ended a losing streak of four games and has now won five straight. Will Netherlands make an effort to break that trend, or will they be able to make it 8 in a row? The coin toss will take place in a few minutes.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

 

 

