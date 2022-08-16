‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ becomes Aamir Khan’s third film in past 10 years to flop

The much talked about and keenly anticipated Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha finally hit screens on Thursday August 11.

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni the film which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan is a remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. In the run up to its release, Laal Singh Chaddha made headlines, with the immense hype surrounding the film expectations were that it would open to a flying start at the box office. However, contrary to expectations the film opened on a less than appreciative note, managing to draw in Rs. 11.70 cr on Day 1. Following this lacklustre start the business of Laal Singh Chaddha saw a drop on its second day.

Collecting Rs. 7.26 cr on its second day running, Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed a drop of nearly 38% from its opening day collections. This drop in business is being attributed to the fact that Friday was a working day, as well as the mixed critic reviews, and low-key audience feedback for the film. Interestingly though, looking back at Aamir Khan’s box office track record Laal Singh Chaddha has become Aamir’s third release in the past ten years to see a drop in collections on its second day. In fact, the actor’s earlier releases like Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan had also followed a similar trend. In the case of Dhoom 3 which released in 2013, the film drew in Rs. 36.22 cr on opening day followed by a drop of nearly 8% to Rs. 33.36 cr on its second day, while Thugs of Hindostan that hit screens in 2018 collected Rs. 52.25 cr on opening day only to see a drop of 44% to Rs. 29.25 cr on its second day running.

However, in the case of the Yash Raj Films production Dhoom 3, the business of the film eventually rectified its box office graph managing to rake in Rs. 284.27 cr by the end of its run. In fact, with its collections almost nearing the Rs. 300 cr mark, Dhoom 3 was eventually classified as a blockbuster hit. However, for Thugs of Hindostan which again was a Yash Raj Films production, the film’s box office business failed to pick up; ending its theatrical run with a total collection of Rs. 151.19 cr. Evident from these two cases is the fact that the final audience verdict played a major role in rectifying the box office collection graph.

Now, Laal Singh Chaddha seems to be following a similar trend. After drawing in Rs. 11.70 cr on opening day the business has dropped by almost 38% to Rs. 29.25 cr. But, unlike Dhoom 3 the new release seems to be getting flak from the audience. Early estimates predict that like Thugs of Hindostan which struggled at the box office window, Laal Singh Chaddha is heading in the same direction. While one hopes that the coming weekend, along with a national holiday of Independence Day on Monday, the business of Laal Singh Chaddha will see an increase, it remains to be seen whether the audience will patronize the venture.

As it stands currently, Laal Singh Chaddha is definitely heading the Thugs of Hindostan way at the box office. Despite the promotions, hype and effort in making the film, the audience have decided its fate!