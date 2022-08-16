Moiz Qureshi’s ‘Shikwa-e-Qalb’ takes a deep grimy plunge into lost love

This song is elementally for the youths who retreat in love in teenage. This song circumscribes of verses that is are relatable and youth can relate to this song of Moiz Qureshi and would definitely love the way he wrote it. It shows compassion and warmth. This track is for the lineage of young generation. The first ode is all about the girl who is quarrelling about what she yearned for herself from the boy and how it can happen. Likewise, the boy is complaining in the second ode. Moiz Qureshi just nailed it in the way that it’s a tangible aspect anyone can relate to. This song is written by Moiz Qureshi himself and produced by Echesque.