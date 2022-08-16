Team JK shows mastery in National Bridge Tournament

LAHORE: To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan,the Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF) joined hands with Supreme Foam, Lahore Gymkhana and bridge playing maestros of the region to host the National Bridge Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana.And for full three days, the bridge playing wizards teamed up under different banners and remained involved in bridge sessions that reflected team connectivity,sharpness of bids,intense attentiveness which resulted in amassing team points that uplifted and exalted their team standing as the competitive rounds progressed. A total of ten teams registered for this championship and contested over nine fatiguing and arduous rounds.And brilliant names of the bridge arena were all there to impact the happenings of this national event.Theevent was conducted under the supervision of PBF international tournament director Ihsan Qadir. With a man of eminence like him in control, the flow of competitive activity was most orderly and poised.

The competitive flow of this national event was purposeful. And at the end of nine debilitating rounds, the champions turned out to be the JK Team comprising of renowned players like Javed Khalid,Saeed Akhter,Imran Gardezi, Arsalan Mansoor and Umer Aslam. Their winning points total was 137.67 and they achieved this honour by surpassing the skills of the adroit and dexterous Baghi TV Team comprising of MubashirLuqman,s Jahangir Ahmed, Ghias A Malik, Ghalib Bandesha, Mirza Shauq Hussain and Asad Maqbool. The runners-up Baghi TV Team compiled 114.57 points. The Pakistan Greens Team, whocame third, comprised of Nadir,Imran Karim,Ranaand SulemanBokhari.Points tally for the Pakistan Greens Team was 111.51.Other team standings: SPEL 101.29points, Puri Estate89.03 points, Start Ahead83.91 points, IZZO 481.87 points, Pakistan Aces81.06 points, Silver Star 70.52 points and Noorpur 28.57 points. In the pairs’event, the winning pair was Mirza Shauq Hussain and Imran Abeedi.