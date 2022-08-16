Nadal missing from Spain’s Davis Cup squad

PARIS: Rafael Nadal will sit out the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month after not being named in the Spain team on Monday, while Alexander Zverev will lead the German side.The 36-year-old Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open titles earlier this year to take his men’s record tally of Grand Slam singles triumphs to 22.But he was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon with an abdominal injury before his scheduled semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.Nadal is making his return this week at the Cincinnati Masters as he prepares for the US Open, but will not make a first Davis Cup appearance since winning the tournament for the fifth time with Spain in 2019.Spain will instead be looking to teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz for inspiration.SergiBruguera’s team will face Canada, Serbia and South Korea in Group B which is being staged in Valencia from September 13-18.The top two in each of the four groups will progress to the knock-out phase in Malaga in November.Andy Murray will play for 2015 winners Britain who face Kazakhstan, the United States and the Netherlands in Glasgow.