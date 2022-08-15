UMT president felicitates nation on Independence Day

Felicitating the nation on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, University of Management and Technology (UMT) President, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, urged the nation to contemplate what Pakistan has been able to achieve as an independent state. He called upon his fellow countrymen to strive harder to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and face every national challenge by embracing the message of unity, faith and discipline. Earlier, a special flag-hoisting ceremony was organized by Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation (SHF) at UMT to mark the 75th Independence Day. The flag hoisting ceremony was joined by the President, UMT Rector, Dr. Asif Raza, and UMT DG, Abid Shirwani. Addressing the participants, Mr. Murad said that all stakeholders must join hands in “building a generation that brings the change we all hope for”. He expressed that we must be thankful to Allah Almighty for granting us a separate homeland despite all the opposition, risks and obstructions posed by the enemies of Muslims of the sub-continent.