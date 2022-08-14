RMB settlement to encourage industrial transfer to Pakistan

To encourage industrial transfer from China and to ease the pressure on other foreign exchange currencies, Li Bijian, Chinese Consul General in Karachi, has advocated the adoption of RBM settlements. During a meeting with BOI Additional Secretary Khashih ur Rehman and Project Director, China- Pakistan Economic Corridor Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) Asim Ayub, Mr. Bijian appreciated the B2B CPEC Investment Conferences organized by BOI in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and invited BOI to take these endeavors to China for promoting the bilateral investments, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro.

While suggesting BOI arrange delegations to China for enhancing the business-to-business and people-to-people exchanges, Mr. Li Bijian said, “The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi will provide all-out facilitation for issuing the visas and arranging road shows in China”. He also appreciated BOI for meeting the Chinese and Pakistani associations in Karachi and bridging the gap between the private sector of both countries.

Li Bijian said that through platforms like Pakistan Business and Investment Forum, the issues of the Chinese companies can be resolved as well as enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese enterprises. The Consul General praised the BOI’s Honorary Investment Counselor, Yiman Li for arranging a charter plane for 163 Pakistani Businessmen to Yiwu, China in collaboration with the Yiwu Government. Khashih ur Rehman informed the Consul General about BOI’s commitments with the National Development and Reform Commission of China for engaging the provincial and local governments of China for promoting Industrial Cooperation at all levels.

“The Government of Pakistan has proposed to build a G2G SEZ in Pakistan in collaboration with China, in order to facilitate the influx of Chinese industries relocating to Pakistan,” said Mr. Rehman, adding that BOI had simplified the work visa process and visit visa and encouraged the Chinese investors and companies to apply for the work visa. Asim Ayub apprised Mr. Li Bijian that BOI had submitted to local chambers a list of 30 Chinese projects ready for investment in Pakistan.