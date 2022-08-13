Amsterdam airport to compensate chaos-hit travellers

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport said it will compensate passengers who missed flights due to huge queues in a chaotic summer at one of Europe’s busiest hubs. Like several others in Europe, the Dutch airport has experienced major disruption in recent months because of staff shortages as the airline industry recovers from the Covid pandemic. “A lot of people have really been looking forward to their holidays abroad, especially after two years of Covid. We’re extremely sorry that some people have missed their flight due to the long security control queue,” Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop said. “They’ve had to miss out on all or part of their holiday, and we really sympathise with them… During these special times and circumstances, we must not let these people fall through the cracks,” he said in a statement late Thursday. The compensation scheme, worked out in consultation with a Dutch consumer group, will refund costs incurred by people who missed flights between April 23 and August 11, Schiphol said. Costs include rebooking or finding replacement flights, or for alternative transportation, and for accommodation costs near Schiphol.