In a special gesture, EU envoy plays Pakistani anthem on trumpet to honour Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

European Union Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka played the national anthem on the trumpet to honour Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

The unique way to mark the upcoming 14th of August, when Pakistan obtained independence in 1947, was shared through a special campaign on the social media channels of the European Union delegation to Pakistan in Islamabad, said a news release issued by the European Union Commission on Thursday.

On 75th 🇵🇰 Independence Day, 🇪🇺 Amb Dr Riina Kionka, plays Qaumi Tarana on trumpet, as special gesture of honour to 🇵🇰 on 14th August. 2022 marks 60 years of long standing 🇪🇺-🇵🇰 ties making both stronger together.@rkionka @foreignofficepk @eu_eeas#EUPAK60 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lf7YHL2oth — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) August 11, 2022

The year 2022 also marks 60 years of EU-Pakistan relations in a long-standing partnership that makes both countries stronger together.

It added that the EU is committed to a stable, democratic, and pluralistic country that respects human rights and benefits from its full economic potential by supporting sustainable and inclusive development for all its citizens.

The collaboration between the European Union and Pakistan is grounded in the strategic engagement plan signed in 2019.

It maintained that the SEP’s cooperation areas include not only peace and security, but democracy, rule of law, human rights and migration, but also energy, climate change, and science and technology.

As one of Pakistan’s biggest trading partners, the EU helps the country join the global economy and grow its economy in a sustainable way. Since 2014, it has given Pakistan preferential access to the European single market through the GSP+ system.

The EU ambassador called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the ministry. Both discussed issues of mutual interest and the further development of bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to work together for a stronger partnership.