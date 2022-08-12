John Travolta shares heart-breaking tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Danny is grieving the loss of his Sandy. Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. As family, friends and fans mourn Olivia, her Grease co-star John Travolta-who played Danny Zuko in the film-penned a heart-breaking tribute to his late friend. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Olivia, who played Sandy Olsson in the 1978 classic. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” John signed off the heartfelt message with, “Your Danny, your John!” Since starring in the film decades ago, the two have reunited frequently to celebrate the legacy of Grease. In 2018, the pair reunited for the first time in several years for the 40th anniversary of the film. At the time, John told E! News that Olivia was his “favourite part” about filming.