Pakistan, India contests always create pressure on players, says Babar Azam

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Thursday that all Pakistan vs India clashes create pressure on players as the Men in Green get prepared to face their arch-rivals in Asia Cup.”We always try to play it like a normal match, but yes, there is definitely different pressure on us,” the Pakistan skipper told a pre-departure press conference as the team head to the Netherlands.The national side departed for Amsterdam in the wee hours here of Friday. Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series in Holland from August 16-21 and after that they will immediately depart for the ACC T20 Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates from August 27.The Netherlands series, which was supposed to be held in June 2020 and was postponed indefinitely following the Covid-19 pandemic, will be part of the ODI World Cup Super League.The series will also be the inaugural bilateral ODI series between the sides, with the three matches set to be played on August 16, 18 and 21 at the VOC Cricket Ground in Rotterdam. The two sides have previously met in the World Cup in 1996 and 2003, and the Champions Trophy in 2002 with Pakistan winning the three encounters. Netherlands are currently at the bottom of the Super League table in the 13th place with two wins in 10 matches while Pakistan have won six out of 12 matches and are in the ninth place. The top seven sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 Men’s World Cup.

“There is always pressure, but we tried to keep ourselves calm in the T20 World Cup and not repeat the same thing of coming under pressure,” the Pakistani captain said.Babar said that players should believe their team as he noted that the squad always gave their fullest on the ground, however, the results were not in their hands. Babar was referring to the win over the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup, where he led by example as Pakistan beat India in a World Cup showdown for the first time ever with a 10-wicket romp in a Super 12 blockbuster in October 2021. Babar and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan then returned to overwhelm the target with 13 balls to spare and register Pakistan’s maiden win against India in a World Cup in their 13th attempt.In response to a question about possible changes to the squad, the skipper said that the members have been picked keeping the “best” interest of the team in mind.

Babar said the team was looking to manage Shaheen Shah Afridi’s”long-term workload and health” as he recovers from a knee injury, with the aim of getting him ready in time for the Asia Cup.”We’re taking a couple of doctors on the way to take care of Shaheen. We’re looking long term at his fitness and health. We want him to play a game against Netherlands if he’s fit and be ready for the Asia Cup. Our combination is quite good. In T20s the middle order responded well to challenges.” With Hasan Ali dropped from the side, that opens the door for lesser experienced fast bowlers to make their mark in the Netherlands, especially as Babar believes the conditions on offer will be similar to what England throws up, and therefore presumably suitable to fast bowlers. Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim are all part of the travelling contingent, and expected to be heavily involved in the three ODIs.

There will be particular interest in who Pakistan pick as their opening bowling pair, an area where, Afridi’s reliable brilliance aside, Pakistan have been unsettled in the ODI format. Each of Rauf, Dahani and Wasim have taken the new ball at some point or another, and since the 2019 World Cup, so have Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari. Haris and Hasan, who have been tasked with this responsibility most regularly aside from Afridi, have the worst economy and strike rate with it. In Afridi’s absence, that will be a weakness Babar hopes to address properly.”Our fast-bowling bench strength is excellent,” he said. “They’ve now got an opportunity to showcase their skills. This is how you expand your pool. I support Hasan Ali because he’s a team man. Yes, he’s not in form, but it’s not like he has to prove anything. Domestic cricket is coming up. He’ll play that and make a strong comeback hopefully.We have 11 trump cards. Each of them can be matchwinners on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters of bowlers. I think the conditions will be similar to England. The weather will be cooler. We practiced with the air conditioning on indoors, perhaps that helps simulate the conditions! We couldn’t practice much because of the rains, but we got a practice match in, which gives you a good sense of conditions.”

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, ImamulHaq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahaniand Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahaniand Usman Qadir.