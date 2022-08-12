KP to construct new buildings in three central prisons

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will construct additional buildings in Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan and Bunnu jails to accommodate the administrative and surveillance staff with an estimated cost of 492.9 million rupees.

According to the Home Department KP, an amount of 9.45 million has been allocated for payment to the consultants of these projects. It said there was a need for extra offices for administrative staff and high-rise structures for surveillance purposes in central jails of the three districts. The planned project has also been accorded approval from the quarters concerned.

According to the estimation, the construction of new buildings in Central Jail Bannu would cost Rs171 million rupees, whereas in Dera Ismail Khan Jail the construction of planned new buildings would cost 171.4 million rupees. In Haripur Jail the cost of construction of new buildings was estimated at 141 million rupees.

An estimated period of seven years has been set to complete these projects, the sources said adding that sanitation systems of these prisons would also be upgraded with the allocated amount.

KP decides GIS based property tax survey in five districts: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to conduct a property tax survey in five districts of the province including in Peshawar on Geographic Information System (GIS) that would cost Rs 700 million.

According to official sources, the GIS-based property tax survey would be conducted in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, Mansehra and Haripur.

The project would cost Rs. 500 million in Peshawar as for the first phase the government has allocated a sum of Rs. 10 million during the current fiscal year. Likewise, in Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, Mansehra and Haripur the GIS-based property tax survey would cost Rs. 200 million.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated an amount of Rs. 10 million in the current fiscal budget for the project starting from Peshawar. To execute the survey and collect details of the civic properties, a GIS cell would be established at the Excise and Taxation office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would cost Rs. 50 million.

The official sources informed that the provincial government has allocated an amount of Rs. 25 million for establishment of GIS cell during the current fiscal year.