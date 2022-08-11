Rupee gains Rs3.03 against dollar

The Pakistan rupee on Thursday gained Rs3.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs218.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs221.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs215 and Rs220 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 65 paisa and closed at Rs226.14 against the last day’s closing of Rs226.79. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.64, whereas a decrease of 95 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs267.49 as compared to its last closing of Rs268.44. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 76 paisa each to close at Rs59.59 and Rs58.26 respectively.