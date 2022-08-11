Gold price decline by Rs1400 to Rs141,700 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1400 per tola and was sold at Rs141,700 on Thursday against sale at Rs143,100 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs1200 and was sold at Rs121,485 against its sale at Rs122,685 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs111,361 against its sale at Rs112,461, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 from Rs1580 to Rs1560 whereas that of ten-gram tola silver went down by Rs32.28, from Rs1354.60 to Rs1337.44. The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1795 against its sale at $1791, the association reported.